Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt nod for B983m Cambodia loan
Business

Govt nod for B983m Cambodia loan

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 06:11

newspaper section: News

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to loan Cambodia 983 million baht to fund a new road construction project, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The Budget Bureau will from 2024 until 2026 supply the first half of the road construction loans, 491.50 million baht, while the rest will come from overseas funding sources, she said.

Certain conditions will be imposed for the construction of the NR67 highway (Siem Reap-Anlong Veng-Chong Sangam) in Oddar Meanchey province, connecting Siem Reap to Thailand through Si Sa Ket province, she said.

Cambodia will purchase at least 50% of construction materials for the project from Thailand and hire Thai contractors.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thai pandemic centre gets nod

Thailand has been chosen by Asean members to establish an Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases.

08:01
Thailand

2,062 new Covid inpatients, 28 more deaths

The country registered 28 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,062 new cases admitted to hospitals during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

07:49
Thailand

Prayut survives budget test in parliament

Parliament on Tuesday passed a 3.19 trillion baht annual budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year, handing another victory to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha who survived a no-confidence vote last month in which the opposition had accused him of mismanaging the economy.

06:55