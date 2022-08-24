Foreign film crews given a reminder

The Tourism Department has vowed to punish illegal foreign film crews after members of a production team from China working on a pornographic film were arrested earlier this month.

Udom Matsayawanigul, director of the Thailand Film Office under the Tourism Department, said according to The Film and Video Act of 2008, film crews who wish to produce a foreign film in the country must seek permission from the office before shooting and the screenplay, plot and summary should be approved by the film and video censorship committee.

In the case of the Chinese crew that illegally shot a pornographic film in Chon Buri on Aug 6, once there is a summary of the case from the police investigation indicating them as members of a foreign film crew, the Tourism Department will be able to take legal action by imposing a fine of between 100,000 baht and 1 million.

The office will take legal action against any unauthorised production or foreign films that violate Section 23 of the act, which indicates that a film must not undermine or contradict public order or good morals, or affect the security and dignity of Thailand.

Mr Udom said the office approved 192 film productions in Thailand this year which was expected to generate 1.66 billion baht for the local economy.

To attract more foreign film productions to Thailand, the Thailand Film Office is preparing to add more categories which would be able to receive an additional 5% cash rebate from four existing categories.

Under the current film incentive from the government, a film production with an investment budget in Thailand of over 50 million baht will automatically receive a 15% cash rebate.

The additional 5% cash rebate would be granted to film productions that hire local staff as key personnel in the team, promote a positive image and the culture and tourism of Thailand, choose second-tier cities as their location or have an investment in Thailand of over 100 million baht.

During the first eight months of this year, 173 film productions took place in Thailand, generating at total of 1.55 billion baht.