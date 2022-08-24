Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pace of rate rises will be gradual - Bank of Thailand
Business

Pace of rate rises will be gradual - Bank of Thailand

Finance Minister expects economy to grow 3.0-3.5%

published : 24 Aug 2022 at 11:22

writer: Reuters

Bangkok cityscape along the Chao Phraya River on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Bangkok cityscape along the Chao Phraya River on Aug 19, 2022. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) will raise interest rates gradually to ensure a smooth take-off as it fights inflation, its governor said on Wednesday.

Keeping inflation under control is key but there is no need for aggressive, heroically large rate hikes, BoT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a Thailand Focus 2022 business forum.

Earlier this month, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-1 to raise its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years, by 25 basis points to 0.75%, to curb inflation. It will next review policy on Sept 28.

According to minutes of the BoT meeting on Wednesday, gradual rate hikes were consistent with the country's growth and inflation.

Monetary policy normalisation should be done in a gradual and measured manner in the period ahead, the minutes said.

- 3.0-3.5% growth forecast -

At the business forum, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the Thai economy is resilient and expected to expand 3.0-3.5% this year.

The government will continue to invest to support growth, Mr Arkhom said.

Fiscal space remains ample should more stimulus measures be needed, he added.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Policeman wounded when base attacked

NARATHIWAT: A policeman was wounded when insurgents attacked the base of a special operations unit in Cho Ai Rong district on Tuesday night.

13:10
World

Singapore to lift indoor masking rules as Covid cases ease

Singapore will lift rules on indoor masking in most venues and ease quarantines for non-vaccinated travellers as the country scraps some of its last pandemic-era curbs after Covid infections dropped.

12:53
World

China reopens to foreign students after more than two years

China is opening the door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19.

12:52