Daily minimum wage to rise by 5% from Oct 1
Bangkok workers get biggest hike, top rate of 354 baht applies in Chon Buri, Rayong and Phuket
published : 26 Aug 2022 at 17:06
updated: 26 Aug 2022 at 18:13
writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan
Thailand’s daily minimum wage, frozen since January 2020, is set to rise by an average 5% from Oct 1 to help workers cope with inflation that is near a 14-year high.
The increase will help workers deal with the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Boonchob Suthamanaswong, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Labour.
Current minimum wages vary depending on the province. The highest rate is 336 baht per day in Chon Buri and Phuket, while the lowest is 313 baht in the three southernmost provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala. The new rates will range from 328 to 354 baht.
The national wage committee, representing employers, labour groups and the government, agreed unanimously to raise the minimum daily wage by 5.02%. Workers in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces will receive the biggest increment, at 22 baht. The smallest increase, 8 baht, will apply in Udon Thani and Nan. The highest rate overall will be in Chon Buri, Rayong and Phuket, at 354 baht.
Members of the committee met for five hours on Friday before coming up with the final wage range, said Mr Boonchob, the chairman of the committee.
The new rates will be effective from Oct 1, pending approval by the cabinet next week, he said.
Nine groups of provinces are covered by the new rates, as follows:
- Group 1 (3 provinces) with the highest wage of 354 baht: Chon Buri, Rayong and Phuket
- Group 2 (6 provinces) at 353 baht: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon
- Group 3 at 345 baht: Chachoengsao
- Group 4 at 343 baht: Ayutthaya
- Group 5 (14 provinces) at 340 baht: Prachin Buri, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani, Phangnga, Krabi, Trat, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Suphan Buri, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Lop Buri and Saraburi.
- Group 6 (6 provinces) at 338 baht: Mukdahan, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chanthaburi and Nakhon Nayok
- Group 7 (19 provinces) at 335 baht: Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, Bueng Kan, Chai Nat, Nakhon Phanom, Phayao, Surin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Phatthalung, Uttaradit, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phitsanulok, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Buri Ram and Phetchaburi
- Group 8 (22 provinces) at 332 baht: Amnat Charoen, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Trang, Si Sa Ket, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uthai Thani, Lampang, Lamphun, Chumphon, Maha Sarakham, Sing Buri, Satun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Ratchaburi, Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chaiyaphum, Ranong and Phichit
- Group 9 (5 provinces) at 328 baht: Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Nan and Udon Thani.
