Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Governor seeks backing for BTS extension fares
Business

Governor seeks backing for BTS extension fares

published : 29 Aug 2022 at 06:34

newspaper section: News

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

A bird's eye view shows a train making its way on the BTS Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan which forms an extension of the Sukhumvit Line. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A bird's eye view shows a train making its way on the BTS Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan which forms an extension of the Sukhumvit Line. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will ask the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) to back a new fare structure for extensions of the BTS Green Line on Wednesday.

Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Sapsompol said on Sunday that Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt had sent a letter to Wirat Meenchainunt, the BMC's president, to propose fares for each of the two extensions, starting from 14 baht and increasing by two baht per stop, with the maximum per trip capped at 44 baht.

But Mr Wirat expressed concern that these amounts were too costly and instead suggested the BMA adopted ticket prices of 15 to 25 baht for the second-phase extensions of Mo Chit to Khu Khot and Bearing to Samut Prakan, Mr Wissanu said.

He said Mr Wirat also suggested, however, that the rate for the first extended sections from Saphan Taksin to Bang Wa and On Nut to Bearing should remain at 15 baht.

"The BMA is taking into consideration Mr Wirat's opinions. It will propose two ways to collect fares from passengers to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council on Aug 31," he said.

Mr Wissanu said the BMA has estimated that the initial proposal of 14-44 baht would make 1.94 billion baht per year while the second proposed rate of 15-25 baht will make 1.9 billion baht.

The Green Line extensions include the new northern and southern sections of the Sukhumvit Lines, including 16 stations from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and nine stations from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

The train services on these two sections have been running free of charge since they opened almost two years ago.

He also said BTS Group Holdings Plc had told the BMA that the company must propose the matter to stakeholders to make a decision.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
TRENDING
MOST RECENT
Life

Dept issues '13 Lives' warning

Illegally streaming Thirteen Lives is a violation of the copyright law and exposes viewers to ransomware attacks, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) warned on Sunday.

07:00
Business

Listed crypto miners post H1 losses

Several listed crypto mining companies reported operating losses in the first half of this year as crypto prices tanked, forcing many crypto platforms to go bankrupt.

06:47
Business

New luxury hotels to soar in Bangkok

Riverside locations on Charoen Krung Road and the Sathon-Rama IV area have become the hot zones in Bangkok where a large number of new luxury hotel rooms are projected to open in 2023-25, according to property consultancy Colliers Thailand.

06:44