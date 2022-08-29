Governor seeks backing for BTS extension fares

A bird's eye view shows a train making its way on the BTS Green Line from Bearing to Samut Prakan which forms an extension of the Sukhumvit Line. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will ask the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) to back a new fare structure for extensions of the BTS Green Line on Wednesday.

Bangkok deputy governor Wissanu Sapsompol said on Sunday that Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt had sent a letter to Wirat Meenchainunt, the BMC's president, to propose fares for each of the two extensions, starting from 14 baht and increasing by two baht per stop, with the maximum per trip capped at 44 baht.

But Mr Wirat expressed concern that these amounts were too costly and instead suggested the BMA adopted ticket prices of 15 to 25 baht for the second-phase extensions of Mo Chit to Khu Khot and Bearing to Samut Prakan, Mr Wissanu said.

He said Mr Wirat also suggested, however, that the rate for the first extended sections from Saphan Taksin to Bang Wa and On Nut to Bearing should remain at 15 baht.

"The BMA is taking into consideration Mr Wirat's opinions. It will propose two ways to collect fares from passengers to the Bangkok Metropolitan Council on Aug 31," he said.

Mr Wissanu said the BMA has estimated that the initial proposal of 14-44 baht would make 1.94 billion baht per year while the second proposed rate of 15-25 baht will make 1.9 billion baht.

The Green Line extensions include the new northern and southern sections of the Sukhumvit Lines, including 16 stations from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and nine stations from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

The train services on these two sections have been running free of charge since they opened almost two years ago.

He also said BTS Group Holdings Plc had told the BMA that the company must propose the matter to stakeholders to make a decision.