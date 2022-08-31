Economy to grow up to 3.5% this year, finance minister says

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at Bangkok Post Forum 2022 in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The economy is expected to grow 3% to 3.5% this year, with a slow but steady recovery as the crucial tourism sector picks up and exports remain good, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business forum on Wednesday.

The number of foreign tourists should reach 8 million to 10 million this year as Covid-19 restrictions were eased, Mr Arkhom said at Bangkok Post Forum 2022, Thailand Ready: Moving onto the Next Chapter.

There were 428,000 visitors last year, when the economy expanded 1.5%, among the slowest in Southeast Asia. In 2019, there were nearly 40 million foreign tourists.

The country's fiscal position remains stable, with public debt below its approved ceiling, he said.

The government would support diesel prices until the end of the year to ease the impact of high energy prices, he said.

Inflation hovered near a 14-year high of 7.61% in July, far above the central bank's target range of 1% to 3%.

Inflation should peak in the third quarter. for about an average 6% for the whole of 2022, the minister said.

The Bank of Thailand is expected to raise its key interest rate again at its next meeting on Sept 28 after lifting it this month for the first time in nearly four years, to contain inflation.