Bangkok city ordered to pay B11.75bn owed to skytrain operator

A train makes its way along the Green Line from Bearing station to Samut Prakan, an extension of the Sukhumvit Line. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Central Administrative Court on Wednesday ordered Bangkok City Hall to pay 11.75 billion baht it owes to Bangkok Mass Transit System Corp (BTSC) for operating the Green Line's extension routes since 2017.

The court was ruling on a lawsuit BTSC filed against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its business arm Krungthep Thanakom (KT) demanding payment of the debt.

The debt consisted of 9.41 billion baht for the operation and maintenance of the Bearing-Samut Prakan and Mo Chit-Khu Khot extensions from April 2017 to May 2021, and 2.34 billion baht for the company's operation and maintenance of the Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa and On Nut-Bearing extensions from May 2019 to May 2021.

The 11.75-billion-baht demand included interest. A representative of KT said there would be an appeal.

The Green Line extensions include the new northern and southern sections of the Sukhumvit Line, including 16 stations from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and nine stations from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

Travel on the Mo Chit-Khu Khot and Bearing-Samut Prakan has been free of charge. The BMA took over the extension projects from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority.

Earlier, BTSC said that the BMA owed it about 40 billion baht, which included charges for the installation of electrical and mechanical systems on the Green Line.