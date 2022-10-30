Section
Most people foresee rise in Thai tourism by year-end: poll
Business

published : 30 Oct 2022 at 11:32

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists and local residents make their way to the Grand Palace on Oct 8, 2022, as the tourism industry slowly recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Most people believe the country's domestic tourism will improve by the end of this year now that the Covid-19 situation has eased and the government has lowered its status from a “dangerous communicable disease” to a “communicable disease under surveillance”, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between Oct 23-28 on 1,148 people throughout the country.

Asked whether Covid's retreat would boost tourism in 2022 beyond last year's levels, a large majority - 79.88% - said it would certainly be better than last year, 17.94% thought it would be about the same and 2.18% said it would be worse.

Asked which provinces were best for New Year visits, Chiang Mai came first with 38.85%. Next were Chiang Rai with 19.30%, Nan with 15.79%, Phuket with 13.28% and Prachuap Khiri Khan with 12.78%.

Asked which aspects of a holiday were most important, with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answer, 55.62% put their emphasis on rest, hotels and facilities; 51.41% favoured the seaside and beaches; and 45.43% liked to visit temples and sacred places for merit-making.

Asked what would encourage people to travel more in the country, 71.65% cited affordable expenses. 68.50% travel convenience and 46.98% promotional programmes and discounts on accommodations, travel and food.

Asked what the government should do to promote tourism, 60.16% said it should become a national priority; 57.34% said tourism should be promoted for both main and secondary locations; and 56.29% suggested opening of new tourist destinations and tour routes.

Asked whether they were planning to travel at the end of the year, 54.01% said "yes". 32.49% were still uncertain and 13.50% said "no."

As for those who had travel plans, 87.58% said they would travel inside the country, with average expected expenses of 11,977 baht. THe remaining 12.42% said they would travel abroad at an average cost of 75,900 baht.

