Firms use summit to calm furore

Models present uniforms with elephant head designs. They are part of the outfit for 100 members of the Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce who are slated to welcome participants at the Apec CEO Summit. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The business sector plans to use the Apec CEO Summit to stimulate foreign investment and defend the government's contentious proposal to allow foreign investors to own land in Thailand.

The government is under pressure after being accused of "selling off" the country to foreigners under its new policy.

"We will help the government explain and clarify the proposal if summit participants have questions," said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which is helping with preparations for the event.

"However, we will not raise this issue in the meeting because it is not on the agenda."

The Apec CEO Summit is being held as part of the annual Apec Summit, in which 21 leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) countries are scheduled to gather in Bangkok on Nov 18-19.

The Thai government has launched various trade and investment incentive programmes to encourage foreign businesspeople to invest in Thailand, but the latest one, which allows foreigners to buy land of up to one rai for residential purposes in return for their investment here, has come under heavy criticism.

The cabinet recently approved the Interior Ministry's bill to amend laws governing land ownership by foreigners, which is aimed at attracting outside investment to fuel the economy.

Under the proposal, four specific groups of foreigners -- wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, people who want to work in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals or specialists -- are required to invest 40 million baht in Thai property, securities or funds to participate in the scheme.

Critics have warned the proposal may lead to discrimination against Thais.

Mr Sanan said he is confident the bill is well-intentioned and authorities will carefully select qualified investors.

The chamber plans to conduct an opinion survey among businesspeople and launch a study into the benefits and disadvantages of the land ownership scheme.

The study is expected to be completed within the next month, he said.

The main aim of the Apec CEO Summit is to have participants exchange views about current economic challenges.

The meeting also represents an opportunity for Thailand to benefit from the event by promoting investment, said Mr Sanan.

"We invited 13 Apec economic leaders to participate in the Apec CEO Summit, to be presided over by the prime minister, who will also give a speech," said Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Apec CEO Summit and a member of the Apec Business Advisory Council Thailand.

Up to 500-600 business leaders, including more than 200 Thai chief executives, are expected to attend the event, Mr Poj said.