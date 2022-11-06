Exhibition to feature BCG model ahead of Apec summit

The signage for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit is seen at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

The government will hold an exhibition on Monday to promote Thailand's bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model as a solution to climate change and a core strategy for sustainable economic growth, according to spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

More than 20 diplomats have accepted the invitation to attend the event's opening ceremony, he said.

The exhibition will be held at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) until Nov 19, he said.

Thailand's BCG model, which was announced by the government as a national agenda item, is aimed at encouraging manufacturers to adopt techniques that can add value to their products with little to no impact to the environment.

"The BCG exhibition will be held at a pavilion on the ground floor," Mr Anucha said. "It will be a showcase of collaboration between the government and the private sector."

"It will show Thailand's implementation of the BCG concept and its success stories in the agricultural, industrial and tourism sectors," he told the Bangkok Post. "It is not just a policy, it has produced practical results."

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead Apec Summit participants on a tour to visit the exhibition, Mr Anucha said, adding "Bangkok Goals: BCG Economy" is the theme of the event.

"The government wants participants in the summit to take ideas from the BCG concept for economic development that is friendly to the environment," he said.

"As the Apec chair, Thailand will take this opportunity to emphasise the BCG concept for sustainable economic growth," he said. "We will declare Bangkok's [BCG] goals so those taking part in the summit in Bangkok will remember Thailand as a starting point of the BCG concept."

He said preparations for the summit will be based on the BCG theme. For example, new-energy vehicles will be used to transport participants during the summit, he said.

Mr Anucha said more than 2,000 reporters from around the world have registered to cover the Apec summit.

All 21 Apec member countries have confirmed they will attend the summit in Bangkok from Nov 18–19, Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Friday.

Either their leaders or representatives will attend the meeting, he said.