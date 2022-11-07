E-commerce unit to build AI framework

AI technology can be used to support digital ID management as well as detect and read vehicle licence plates, according to Mr Chai.

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is set to launch a unit that will develop a framework for artificial intelligence (AI) governance regarding electronic transactions to meet both the local context and international standards.

The AI Governance Clinic (AIGC) is scheduled to open on Nov 8 during ETDA's "Building Trust and Partnership in AI Governance" event. The medical sector is the first industry to see an AI governance framework under the cooperation of AIGC.

The move follows the cabinet's approval in July of the draft Thailand National AI Strategy and Action Plan, for implementation between 2022 and 2027.

"AI is becoming more important in people's lives in all facets, including work, business, education, finance, healthcare and electronic transactions," said Chaichana Mitrpant, executive director of ETDA.

ETDA, which supports the country's ecosystem of electronic transactions, will have to prepare all the related elements, including fostering the adoption of AI technology and the rollout of AIGC, he said. The AIGC will be formed through cooperation between ETDA and partners in Thailand and other countries, said Mr Chaichana.

"The clinic will develop a framework for AI governance in relation to electronic transactions that aligns with Thailand's context and international standards," he said. "The clinic also serves as a source for human resource development together with the Academy of Digital Transformation by ETDA and AIGC."

Mr Chaichana said AIGC will be a source of related knowledge, with experts from many countries assigned to offer advice on AI policies and governance.

On Nov 8, ETDA, the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec), the Department of Medical Services and the Department of Health Service Support are due to sign a memorandum of understanding for joint development of an AI governance framework for the medical sector.

"This is regarded as a starting point for AIGC cooperation that promotes AI governance in the country," said Mr Chaichana.

Chai Wutiwiwatchai, executive director of Nectec, said the agency will work with ETDA to provide AI standard recommendations and AI testing, particularly for state agencies that need to make use of AI applications.

AI technology can be used to support digital ID management as well as detect and read vehicle licence plates, he said. Nectec could also provide AI product recommendations, said Mr Chai.

The Thailand National AI Strategy and Action Plan has five policies to pursue. They comprise preparing the country's readiness in terms of social, ethical, legal and regulatory aspects for AI applications; developing infrastructure for sustainable AI development; increasing human capability and improving AI education; driving AI technology and innovation development; and promoting the use of AI in public and private sectors.

The draft indicates by the end of 2027 at least 600,000 Thais should have awareness of AI law and ethics, and the country's government AI readiness index should rank among the top 50 globally.

During implementation of the plan, digital infrastructure investment is expected to increase by 10% per year to support AI development, with 30,000 people trained in AI. The aim is for at least 100 R&D prototypes relating to AI technology to be developed, while the number of government and private entities using AI innovation should surpass 600.

The plan indicates broad adoption of AI R&D and innovation will create a business and social impact of at least 48 billion baht by 2027.