Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Headline CPI up 5.98% y/y in Oct, below forecast
Business

Headline CPI up 5.98% y/y in Oct, below forecast

published : 7 Nov 2022 at 10:32

writer: Reuters

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast.

The rise follows September's 6.41% increase and was just shy of the 6.0% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The core CPI index, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was up 3.17% in October from a year ago, versus a forecast rise of 3.20%.

"The inflation situation is slowing," senior commerce official Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told a briefing. "It is expected to slow in the remaining two months." 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Motorcyclist killed, hit concert platform blocking road

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A young man was killed when his motorcycle hit a temporary platform erected in the middle of a country road for a Loy Krathong concert, in Phimai district before dawn on Monday.

10:47
Business

Headline CPI up 5.98% y/y in Oct, below forecast

The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.98% in October from a year earlier, commerce ministry data showed on Monday, slightly lower than forecast.

10:32
Business

E-commerce unit to build AI framework

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is set to launch a unit that will develop a framework for artificial intelligence (AI) governance regarding electronic transactions to meet both the local context and international standards.

10:04