Consumer confidence at 10-month high in October
Business

Consumer confidence at 10-month high in October

published : 10 Nov 2022 at 11:54

writer: Reuters

A general view of Bangkok on Nov 4, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A general view of Bangkok on Nov 4, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thai consumer confidence rose for a fifth straight month in October, reaching a 10-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following the easing of Covid-19 curbs, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 46.1 in October from 44.6 in the previous month.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) on Thursday urged the government to continue the "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment scheme, one of the stimulus measures launched during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTI added that the Thai economy, which is struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, will likely face a new slowdown as a global recession is expected next year.

