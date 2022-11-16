Section
Progress report on new city rail links
Business

published : 16 Nov 2022 at 14:55

writer: Post Reporters

Kalantan Station on the MRT Yellow Line, which passes by Srinagarindra Road in Suan Luang district, Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has released a progress report on the construction of five new railway routes.

The Orange Line project linking  Thailand Cultural Centre and Min Buri is 98.3% complete, it said.

The Orange Line (Eastern section) is 22.57 kilometres long. It comprises 10 underground stations from  Thailand Cultural Centre to Khlong Ban Ma station and seven elevated stations from Sammakorn to Yaek Rom Klao. The underground stations are finished, pending final inspections, while the elevated stations are 90.9% completed.

Construction of the Yellow and Pink monorail lines are both more than 90% complete, the MRTA said.

The Yellow Line runs 30.4km with 23 stations. It connects Lat Phrao in Bangkok and Samrong in Samut Prakan. The project is 97.3% complete, it said.

The Pink Line spans 34.5 kilometres with 30 stations. It connects Khae Rai in Nonthaburi province and Min Buri district in eastern Bangkok. The work is 92.9% complete, the report said.

The MRTA plans trial runs of the Yellow and Pink monorail lines in December. Passengers need to register in advance for the free trial service.

The partial commercial operation of both monorail lines is expected to begin in February next year, a source said. MRTA also issued an update on the extension of the Pink Line. Work had progressed 6.5%. The spur line in Nonthaburi will connect Si Rat station and Muang Thong Thani.

Finally, the Purple Line southern extension linking Tao Poon in Bang Sue district and Rat Burana district in the southern part of Bangkok is 3.7% done.

