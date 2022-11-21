Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Banks' bad loans down to 2.77% at end of September - c.bank
Business

Banks' bad loans down to 2.77% at end of September - c.bank

published : 21 Nov 2022 at 14:44

writer: Reuters

Thai banks' non-performing loans stood at 2.77% of total lending at the end of September, down from 2.88% at the end of June, helped by debt restructuring and banks' loan management, the central bank said on Monday.

The banking system remained resilient with high levels of capital, loan-loss provisions, and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The BoT did not expect a surge in bad loans due to banks' debt management and support measures, senior director Suwannee Jatsadasak told a news conference.

However, given the country's uneven economic recovery, the central bank would continue to monitor debt serviceability, particularly of smaller firms and retail debtors which would be affected by higher inflation and financing costs, the BoT said in the statement.

Loans grew 5.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from a 6.3% rise in the second quarter, due to debt repayment and banks' loan management, the BoT said.

"The business sector continued to raise funding through bank loans and bonds, in line with the recovery of economic activities," the central bank said.  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Economy sees growth boosted by tourism revival

The economy enjoyed healthy expansion in the third quarter, officials said on Monday, with the return of international tourists helping to offset persistently high inflation.

14:59
Thailand

Digital TV group complains about World Cup broadcast quota

the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting on Monday protested against the Sports Authority of Thailand's "unfair" allocation of World Cup match broadcasts.

14:56
World

Christie's cancels controversial T-rex auction in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Christie's has called off the auction of a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, the auction house told AFP on Monday, after doubts were raised about the authenticity of some of the bones.

14:45