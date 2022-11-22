Assets of suspects in More Return trading case impounded

Representatives of 11 affected securities firms petition Economic Crime Suppression Division police last Wednesday to investigate irregular trading of More Return Plc (MORE) shares and take action against those involved. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) has impounded the assets of suspects in the irregular trading of More Return Plc (MORE) shares.

Pol Maj Gen Phutthidej Boonkraphue, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), said on Tuesday that Amlo seized the assets of all suspects after brokers affected by unusual trading of MORE stock filed a complaint with ECD police last week.

The investigation team was working with Amlo in the joint investigation.

Investigators were in the process of questioning affected people and contacting witnesses to testify in the case, with the preliminary charge being fraud.

Representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission would meet Pol Maj Gen Natthasak Chaonasai, deputy chief of the Central Investigation Bureau and head of the investigation team, on Wednesday to follow up on progress in the case, said Pol Maj Gen Phutthidej.

Trading in MORE was suspended last Monday after the Stock Exchange of Thailand noticed suspicious trading of its shares on Thursday and Friday, Nov 10-11. The irregular trading caused damage estimated at more than 4.3 billion baht in total to several brokers.