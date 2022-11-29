Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Economy may miss forecast next year as global growth slows: Arkhom
Business

Economy may miss forecast next year as global growth slows: Arkhom

published : 29 Nov 2022 at 15:31

updated: 29 Nov 2022 at 16:30

writer: Reuters

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 19, 2022. (Reuters file photo)
Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 19, 2022. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Slowing exports will not affect this year's growth outlook of 3.4% as the crucial tourism sector picks up pace, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. 

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, unexpectedly dropped in October for the first time in 20 months and the commerce ministry predicted a further slowdown due to softer global demand.

Export shipments, however, were still up 9.1% in the first 10 months of 2022 from a year earlier, and Mr Arkhom said a weak baht had been helping.

The finance ministry expects exports to rise 8.1% this year and increase 2.5% next year.

The ministry sees 10.3 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2022 and 21.5 million in 2023. In pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand received 40 million foreign tourists.

"Tourism is expected to continue growing despite signs of weakening exports," he said.

Mr Arkhom said Thailand's fiscal position remained strong enough to withstand future risks.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a budget of about 37 billion baht ($1.04 billion) to expand Don Mueang International Airport to accommodate 40 million passengers per year from 30 million currently.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

How China protesters defy authorities

Opponents of China's anti-Covid measures are resorting to dating apps and social media platforms blocked on the mainland to evade censors, spread the word about their defiance and strategy, in a high-tech game of cat and mouse with police.

15:46
Business

Economy may miss forecast next year as global growth slows: Arkhom

Thailand's economy may not reach a forecast growth of 3.8% next year due to a global economic slowdown, but this year's outlook should still be achieved, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

15:31
World

Anwar pleads for support from Malaysia's powerful civil service

Anwar Ibrahim implored Malaysia’s civil service to cooperate with him on Tuesday, as the reformist prime minister faces an uphill task to win over the traditionally pro-establishment workforce.

15:17