Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia central bank says digital rupiah currency can be used in metaverse
Business

Indonesia central bank says digital rupiah currency can be used in metaverse

published : 5 Dec 2022 at 12:36

writer: Reuters

A teller counts Indonesian rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta on Oct 14, 2022. (Reuters photo)
A teller counts Indonesian rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta on Oct 14, 2022. (Reuters photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank (BI) governor Perry Warjiyo said on Monday its planned digital rupiah currency can be used in the future to buy products in the metaverse.

BI launched the design for its digital rupiah last week, following many central banks around the world that are developing so-called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Perry, speaking at an event on the digital rupiah, added the currency will use a technology platform that will be compatible with other central banks' digital currencies.

"...therefore in terms of infrastructure, it can be integrated, interconnected, and interoperable [with other CBDCs]," he said.

Perry said there will be an agreement among central banks on the exchange rate used for digital currencies and on its operational supervision, which includes cyber risk and capital flow.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy currently bans the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, but allows transactions of the digital assets in the commodity futures market for investment purposes.

BI will roll out the digital rupiah in stages, starting from wholesale CBDC to development of the digital rupiah's business model for monetary operations and money market, and eventually a retail CBDC for everyday use.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia set to pass new criminal code that will ban sex outside marriage

JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to ratify sweeping changes to its criminal code on Tuesday, senior officials confirmed, in a legal overhaul that critics say could wind back hard-won democratic freedoms and police morality in the Southeast Asian nation.

13:51
Business

China's LONGi denies circumventing US tariffs on solar panels

BEIJING: Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with US laws after the US Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs.

13:38
Photos

Blast from the past

The State Railway of Thailand launches a special historic steam ride from Bangkok to Chachoengsao in celebration of Father's Day on Dec 5. Photos | Varuth Hirunyatheb

12:46