DTAC launches platform to support SMEs

Ms April and Mr Zaman introduce the B-LAB platform at DTAC House on Tuesday.

SET-listed mobile operator Total Access Communication (DTAC), its parent Telenor and Google Cloud have launched a one-stop solutions platform to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access knowledge and Software as a Service (SaaS) to drive growth.

Through the B-LAB platform, business owners can sign up for Google Workspace, a collection of cloud, collaboration tools and software products, for a discounted rate of 92.5 baht per month.

The move is part of DTAC's strategy to boost growth in digital services as its business-to-business revenue in 2022 is forecast to grow 14% from last year.

Sadat Ibne Zaman, chief business officer at DTAC, said the firm's business vision is to "go beyond mobile connectivity" by working with world-class tech providers to curate the right products and services for businesses.

B-LAB was created as the three parties were determined to holistically address businesses' dynamic needs in today's digital-first landscape. The collaboration kicked off four months ago.

The project pulls together Google Cloud teams across Europe and Asia, Telenor teams in Norway and Poland, and the full DTAC business team in Thailand.

"DTAC research found one of the biggest barriers holding back businesses' digital adoption is the shortage of relevant competencies and skills," said Mr Zaman.

B-LAB offers educational content, certification courses, and seminars focusing on digital skills, emerging business trends, and future readiness.

It also provides a wide range of tailored solutions that have been made available on the platform's digital marketplace.

"A deep understanding of our customers' pain points has helped us develop solutions that are easily accessible, user friendly, and customer-centric," said Mr Zaman.

He said startups need options to reduce costs, improve team collaboration and data storage security, and insights to help them stay ahead of current and future market trends.

Siriphong Nokthanonk, DTAC senior vice-president and head of the SME sales division, said the DTAC business division has around 100,000 enterprise customers, 80% of whom have adopted digital transformation of their operations and management through DTAC's solutions and connectivity.

B-LAB will help SME owners more efficiently share their experiences of operating a business, learn from resources that deliver knowledge and insights, and grow using SaaS and mobile connectivity solutions, including Google Workspace and the full DTAC product suite.

April Srivikorn, Google Cloud country manager, said SME owners have sought tools to establish or reinforce their online presence, capabilities to deliver personalised engagement with digital users, and the right skills to put their tools and capabilities to effective use.

"This is why we have been collaborating very closely with DTAC and Telenor to build and bring to market B-LAB, an all-in-one platform that provides the necessary data-powered capabilities, employee communication and collaboration tools, and digital skills for SMEs in metro and non-metro areas to become tomorrow's established enterprises," said Ms April.