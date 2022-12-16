Cabinet approves purchase catalogue, big data institute

The cabinet has approved setting up the Thailand Digital Products and Services Catalogue, which contains a pool of qualified digital offerings available for state procurement as part of a push to support local digital businesses.

The cabinet also approved establishing the National Big Data Institute (NBDi), which will be developed from the Government Big Data Institute (GBDi), which is overseen by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa).

The formation of NBDi is expected to help address large-scale demand for data analytics.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the approval of the two proposals raised by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry are part of the second phase of the Digital Economy Promotion Master Plan.

Depa president and chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said the digital products and services catalogue can promote the development of digital products and services from Thai entrepreneurs.

The catalogue is visible on the TECHHUNT platform, which collects digital products and services that are qualified and meet required standards with clear median prices, he said.

The catalogue allows those in the government and private sectors to access a list of certified digital products and services, said Mr Nuttapon.

Depa is expected to examine the qualifications of entrepreneurs seeking to list in the catalogue.

The Comptroller-General's Department has been assigned to support entrepreneurs in the catalogue seeking to qualify for government procurement.

Meanwhile, the NBDi is expected to handle a large pool of data analytics for public and state agencies.

Mr Nuttapon said data analytics and cybersecurity are in high demand, serving enterprises pursuing digital transformation as well as the economy as a whole.

He hailed big data analytics as a key driver for the government's development of its digital roadmap policy.

The GBDi was established in 2019 as an operational unit to coordinate with other agencies on big data. It is one of three core agencies under Depa to drive digital transformation in the country, along with the Internet of Things Institute and the Digital Startup Institute.

The GBDi has 70 employees and the number is expected to reach 117 in three years under the NBDi.

Mr Nuttapon said the NBDi will serve several objectives in the big data ecosystem, supported by artificial intelligence and cloud technology. They include a pool of data and resources, solutions and knowledge transfers to other agencies, an open data platform and a consulting role.

The NBDi will initially operate at Depa's building in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok, he said.