Workpoint TV channel hacked, renamed Tesla

The homepage of the Workpoint channel on YouTube remained non-functional on Monday afternoon, with a message saying the page was not ready for service. (Screenshot)

The Workpoint Official channel on YouTube run by SET-listed Workpoint Entertainment was hacked and renamed Tesla, with video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Monday morning.

The "Workpoint Official" YouTube channel did not show highlights and programmes of Workpoint Entertainment as usual on Monday morning.

The channel's name was changed to Tesla, with a new logo with the word Tesla in white on a red background.

Workpoint Entertainment said briefly via its Twitter account that it was trying to restore its YouTube channel. It did not elaborate on what happened to the channel.

Media reported that videos of Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk appeared on the hacked channel, which has about 38 million followers.

Workpoint Entertainment (WORK), operator of Workpoint TV, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the Media & Publishing sector of the Services industry group. It produces television programs for broadcasting and sells advertising on its digital TV channel.

Its price closed at 18.10 baht on Monday, up by 1.12%.

The company recently diversified into the consumer goods sector to reduce the risk of relying too heavily on its core television business.