Nov factory output falls 5.6% y/y, more than forecast

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November dropped 5.6% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in 27 months, due to slowing global demand and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The figure compares with a forecast fall of 3.7% in factory output for November in a Reuters poll, and after October's revised 3.95% fall year on year.