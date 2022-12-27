Nov factory output falls 5.6% y/y, more than forecast
published : 27 Dec 2022 at 12:17
writer: Reuters
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in November dropped 5.6% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in 27 months, due to slowing global demand and refinery maintenance shutdowns, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.
The figure compares with a forecast fall of 3.7% in factory output for November in a Reuters poll, and after October's revised 3.95% fall year on year.
- Keywords
- manufacturing
- production
- index
- mpi
- thailand