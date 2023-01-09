Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Kerry Express leans into efficiency scheme
Business

Kerry Express leans into efficiency scheme

Company cuts costs and automates

published : 9 Jan 2023 at 04:01

newspaper section: Business

Kerry Express delivery vehicles parked outside the company's distribution centre.
Kerry Express delivery vehicles parked outside the company's distribution centre.

Express courier Kerry Express Thailand Plc has launched a "LEAN" programme to enhance operational and cost efficiencies in many areas, as well as gain market share during the economic recovery.

In 2022, Kerry Express started using an aggressive pricing strategy to maintain its leadership in the market.

For 2023, as the company focuses on developing its potential while reducing internal operating costs, it introduced the LEAN programme, which consists of: cost reduction and rigorous expense management; reduced senior management remuneration; limited recruitment of additional staff in all departments; and closures of non-performing sites and locations.

Kerry Express is also accelerating investment for the acquisition of machines, equipment and systems that will further automate many aspects of work processes, as the company has acquired technology and industry know-how from affiliates such as SF Holding in China and Kerry Logistics Network (KLN) in Hong Kong.

The first batch of new equipment is scheduled to arrive in Bangkok in the first quarter and be operational in the second quarter.

"Whatever hardships there are in current market conditions, such as inflation, rising oil prices, labour shortages or macroeconomic uncertainties, a good and responsible market leader should always look inward to find ways to improve cost efficiency," said Alex Ng, chief executive of Kerry Express.

"This includes the ability to improve employee productivity and creativity. We decided to launch the LEAN programme in the first week of 2023 to demonstrate our commitment to developing the organisation from within and turning the situation into profitability.

"We are expediting investments and procurement of machines, systems and equipment. These should reduce our operating costs immediately, while pushing our operations to another level. We received a lot of knowledge and inspiration from SF Express and KLN, especially in terms of technology and industrial know-how. In addition, we will slow down business development in other areas and non-core businesses so our people can focus on the these initiatives to the best of their ability.

"While these goals are not easy, we believe this is a step in the right direction. We expect a breakthrough in profit recovery and in bringing Kerry Express to another level of success in a very short time.

"Kerry Express has a long track record of adapting to changes. We do not believe in any golden winning formula other than non-stop improvement."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

PM to make first speech as UTN member

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will on Monday become a member of United Thai Nation (UTN) Party and address a gathering of more than 10,000 supporters to outline the party's mission and goals, said Akanat Promphan, party secretary-general on Sunday.

07:03
Business

New decrees to target tech crime, scams

A regulation aimed at preventing and suppressing technology crime is set to be submitted to the cabinet this month.

06:30
Business

Country gets set for China arrivals

Industry leaders are united in their belief that the visitors present an opportunity, not a risk.

06:16