Local Google Maps searches soared in 2022

Company lists popular beaches and other tourist attractions as travel picked up

People watch the waves break over the rocks at Bo Thong Lang Bay in Bang Saphan district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, the most popular beach searched via Google Maps last year. (File photo)

Searches for directions of all kinds soared on Google Maps last year as travel and related activity picked up with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Google Thailand said requests for directions rose by 110% for walking, 50% for driving, 30% for cycling and 200% for public transit compared with 2021.

The company also compiled a list of the most-searched beaches, shopping centres and cafes in the country based on direction requests. The 10 most popular beaches were in six provinces: Chon Buri, Krabi, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong and Surat Thani.

The top beach destination was Bo Thong Lang Bay in Prachuap Khiri Khan, followed by Samae Beach in Chon Buri; Haad Wai Nam, Sai Nuan Beach and Bang Por in Surat Thani; Ta Yai in Chon Buri; Nam Rin in Rayong, Baan Tai in Surat Thani, Noppharat Thara in Krabi and Thala in Phuket.

The top shopping centres searched were in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi. The list was led by CentralWorld in Bangkok, followed by Megabangna in Samut Prahan and Iconsiam in Bangkok.

The top 10 cafes and restaurants searched were in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom and Chon Buri.

The most searched eatery was Chocolate Ville in Bangkok, followed by Jeh O Chula and Tichuca Rooftop Bar, also in the capital; Bubble in the Forest Cafe in Nakhon Pathom, Jay Fai in Bangkok, Mum Aroi (Na Kluea branch) and Pupen Seafood Restaurant in Chon Buri; CQK Spicy hot pot and Thipsamai @Maha Chai Rd Original in Bangkok, and Pa Boon Cafe in Chon Buri.

Based on reviews of historical sites and landmarks by Google Maps users, the Grand Palace was the most reviewed site in the country.

After the Grand Palace were Wat Phra Thart Pha Sorn Kaew in Phetchabun, Pratu Tha Phae in Chiang Mai, Wat Mahathat in Ayutthaya, Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukhothai, Wat Chaiwatthanaram in Ayutthaya, Kham Chanot Wang Nakhin in Udon Thani, Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang in Lampang, Karon View Point in Phuket and Phanom Rung Historical Park in Buri Ram.