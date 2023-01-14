Egco, JERA to conduct decarbonisation study

The BLCP power plant, co-operated by Egco, located at Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong.

Electricity Generating Plc (Egco), a power generation arm of state-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, is planning to adopt green fuels and technologies to better manage electricity generation, part of efforts to achieve a carbon neutrality goal by 2050.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday with JERA Asia Pte, a subsidiary of JERA Inc -- Japan's largest power company -- to jointly conduct a study on ways to decarbonise Egco's businesses by using hydrogen and ammonia as fuels, as well as adopting carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology.

The signing follows the 5th Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue meeting, which was held last Thursday at the Energy Ministry.

Egco and JERA Asia plan to jointly draft a broad carbon-neutral roadmap for Egco by using ammonia and hydrogen in the electricity generation process. The two firms plan to study the use of ammonia co-firing technology at the BLCP power plant.

The 1,434-megawatt facility, located in the Map Ta Phut deep-sea port in Rayong, is co-owned by Banpu Power Plc and Egco, with each having a 50% investment. The plant uses coal as its main fuel.

The study team also plans to look into the development of a hydrogen and ammonia value chain for both the domestic and overseas markets.

Under the MoU, the study also covers the use of CCUS in Thailand.

Thepparat Theppitak, president of Egco, said the company also signed an MoU with BLCP Power Plc, which operates the BLCP plant, Banpu Power Plc, JERA, Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to study the technical and economic aspects of a plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 20% at the BLCP power plant.

"All MoUs will support our mid-term goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 10% within 2030," he said.

"This is in line with our business direction that aims to promote sustainable growth over the long term."

Toshiro Kudama, chief executive of JERA Asia, said the MoU with Egco will allow JERA to leverage its experience and capabilities to help Egco and Thailand reach their emissions targets.