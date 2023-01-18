Bank of Thailand blames malware, not charging cables for money theft

The Bank of Thailand warns mobile phone users to avoid opening unconfirmed links and using unsecured phones to make monetary transactions. (File photo)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has rejected a social media post that a man lost money from his bank account when recharging his phone at a public outlet, and blamed the theft on a malware attack.

The central bank released a statement on Wednesday in response to a report on the possibility of mobile phone users losing their money through modified charging cables.

The concern about hacking cables surfaced after a Jan 8 post on Facebook by a person using the name Widsanusawan, who claimed he lost 101,560 baht from a bank account when charging his phone at a public outlet.

A BoT-Thai Bankers' Association investigation found that the phone owner's money was removed from his account because malware had infiltrated the device and tricked him into installing an illegal application.

The app enabled a hacker to remotely monitor and control the phone and transfer money from the user's bank account. This occurred when the phone was not in use by the owner.

The BoT warned mobile phone users against opening unknown links, installing unverified apps and using unsecured phones to make financial transactions. Phone users should keep their mobile banking software fully updated to increase security, the statement said.