Hospitality giant Minor targets 20% revenue growth

Minor International has six luxury properties in the Maldives including the Per Aquum Huvafen Fushi resort. (Photo: Minor International)

Minor International Plc, the country’s largest hospitality company, is targeting revenue growth of at least 20% this year, its chief executive says, banking on a strategy of higher room rates and the return of Chinese tourists.

“Let’s not go for occupancy because flight capacity was limited. Let’s go for rates,” Dillip Rajakarier said at a news conference on Thursday, referring to the company’s preferred strategy last year.

Rates at the company’s hotels in the Maldives, Australia and Thailand last year rose 15% to 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels and helped to offset higher labour and interest rate costs, Mr Rajakarier said.

Minor, which owns Spain’s NH Hotel Group, generates more than half its hotel revenue in Europe, about 15% in Thailand and the remainder across the Middle East, the Americas and Australia.

“Europe has recovered very strongly … and the tailwinds are coming from China,” he said, adding that the SET-listed company is targeting double-digit revenue growth over the next three years.

Spending by Chinese tourists before the pandemic was around $255 billion a year globally. That virtually ground to a halt during the pandemic, but is expected to rebound after China this month relaxed its travel restrictions.

Minor has ample liquidity, with 50 billion baht in cash and unutilised credit facilities, and will next month offer perpetual bonds worth up to 11 billion baht to service debt, Mr Rajakarier said.