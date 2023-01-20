Rice types approved for GI status

Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice is distinctive as the grains have a mild aroma with a brown colour.

Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia.

According to Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai, Indonesia announced the successful GI registration for the two Thai products earlier this week, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three. Indonesia approved GI registration for Lamphun brocade silk in 2016.

"The promotion of GI registrations in foreign countries is an important policy the government has focused on to create export opportunities and protect Thai GI products in key markets. This will help sustain farmers' income over the longer term," said Mr Sinit.

GI is a distinctive certificate used to identify a product as originating in the territory of a particular country, region or locality that has unique characteristics or qualities, which can increase market value in developed countries.

There are 177 Thai GI-registered products covering all 77 provinces nationwide.

There are now eight Thai products with GI registration in foreign countries: Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice in the EU and Indonesia; Doi Chaang coffee in the EU; Doi Tung coffee in the EU and Cambodia; Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in the EU and Indonesia; indigenous Isan silk yarn in Vietnam; Lamphun brocade silk in India and Indonesia; Phetchabun sweet tamarind in Vietnam; and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam.

Thai GI products being considered for registration in foreign markets include Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Pakpanang Tab Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China; and Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chaang coffee, Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Huay Mon pineapples in Japan.

Thailand submitted in August GI applications in Europe for wine made in Khao Yai to increase wine exports. Four Khao Yai wineries registered for certification: GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, Village Farm, J&J Vineyard and Alcidini.

The Commerce Ministry estimated sales of GI products including exports reached 48 billion baht in 2022, up from 39 billion in 2021.

The ministry's Intellectual Property Department achieved its goal of approving the registration of 22 new GI products in 2022. The new GI products include stinging catfish from Surat Thani (Pla Meng Surat Thani), turmeric from Surat Thani (Ka Min Chan Surat Thani), mini mangoes from Songkhla (Ma-muang Baw Songkhla), Phetchabun sweet tamarind, Ban Mo taro from Saraburi, Nam Dok Mai Si Thong mango from Chachoengsao, granite mortar from Tak, Pak Thong Chai Thai silk from Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin pomelo from Prachin Buri, and Nom Ban Phon jujube from Kalasin.