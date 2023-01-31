Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Siam Health eyes Korean toothpaste factory
Business

Siam Health eyes Korean toothpaste factory

Company hopes to set up facility in 2023

published : 31 Jan 2023 at 04:44

newspaper section: Business

writer: Pitsinee Jitpleecheep

Thai singer Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban, a member of South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, left, has been appointed as Dentiste's brand ambassador.
Thai singer Lalisa 'Lisa' Manoban, a member of South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, left, has been appointed as Dentiste's brand ambassador.

Siam Health Co, the maker of Dentiste premium oral care products, expects to set up a toothpaste factory in South Korea this year.

Sangsuk Pithayanukul, the company's chief executive, said that Siam Health is negotiating with potential partners to set up a factory because it believes that having "made in South Korea'' toothpaste will receive a warmer welcome from American consumers.

The company has also renewed a contract with Thai singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, a member of South Korean K-pop group Blackpink, as a brand ambassador.

"It's not only in Thailand -- K-pop culture is also well accepted by American consumers,'' Mr Sangsuk said.

In the meantime, according to Mr Sangsuk, the company also plans to move some production of its Dentiste toothpaste to Germany in order to expand into European markets. Having a production base in Germany would make it easier for the company to grow the Dentiste toothpaste brand in Europe, he said.

"We invested in hiring Lisa for many years and she helps a lot to raise the brand awareness of Dentiste. Both sales and market share have also seen huge increases in several countries during the pandemic, including Japan, where international consumer products find it difficult to grow their businesses," he said. "With Lisa [as our brand ambassador], we believe we will receive a warm welcome from customers everywhere we go,'' Mr Sangsuk said.

According to Mr Sangsuk, the company has also cut its media spending by half to 30-40 million baht per year after hiring Lisa.

Mr Sangsuk expects that expanding its business in South Korea and Europe will be instrumental in boosting the sales contribution from overseas markets to 80% of the company's total sales, from nearly 50% now.

"We have shifted our focus to the overseas market now that there is a population of 7 billion worldwide, compared with only 70 million people in Thailand. Although there are many challenges abroad, particularly in South Korea and Japan, we believe we can overcome such obstacles by developing Dentiste products that fit consumers in each country or region of the world,'' Mr Sangsuk said, adding that Dentiste toothpaste is available in 25 countries, with new markets being added this year.

For the domestic market, according to Mr Sangsuk, Dentiste's toothpaste sales last year registered growth of only 1%.

"Nevertheless, we remain happy with this marginal growth as Dentiste aims for the niche market,'' he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Talks set to start on berry pickers' plight

The Ministry of Labour will start talks with the Swedish embassy in Thailand, after it threatened to suspend issuing seasonal working visas to Thai berry pickers following reports of unfair treatment by employers and job brokers, it said on Monday.

08:14
Thailand

Anudit joins TST anti-graft team

Anudit Nakornthap will join the Thai Sang Thai Party (TST) and serve as its anti-graft director, the party says.

07:15
Thailand

One pill limit

A ministerial regulation is being amended so that anyone with more than one methamphetamine pill in possession will be regarded as having the pills with intent to sell.

06:02