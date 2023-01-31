Cabinet approves higher minimum wages for skilled workers

Operators of heavy machinery are among those eligible for the higher new wage rate.(File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved new minimum wages, ranging from 465 to 700 baht a day, for skilled workers in 17 occupations in three sectors, as proposed by the Labour Ministry.

The new wage levels are intended to suit the capabilities of workers in fields in demand by the labour market, in the hope of ending labour shortages and encouraging workers to improve their skills.

They were announced by deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The three sectors and 17 occupations due for an increase and the new minimum daily rates are:

Industrial



1. Powertrain system technicians (495 baht)

2. Pump valve technicians (515 baht)

3. Structural steel technicians (500 baht)

4. Fitters (500 baht)

5. MIG and MAG welding operators (520 baht)

6. Techatronic and industrial robot technicians (545-715 baht)



Mechanical



7. Farm tractor repairmen (465-620 baht)

8. Backhoe operators (585 baht)

9. Excavator operators (570 baht)

10.Towing tractor operators (555 baht)

11. Loading machine operators (520 baht)



Service



12. Nutrition therapists (500-600 baht)

13. Hydrotherapists (500-600 baht)

14. Aromatherapists (500-600 baht)

15. Bartenders (475-600 baht)

16. Childcare nurses (530 baht)

17. Technicians for equipment to assist people with disabilities (520-600 baht)



The new wage rates will take effect 90 days after they are published in the Royal Gazette.



To be entitled to the increase, workers are required to apply for and pass a standard test to get a letter of certification from the Department of Skills Development.



With the letter of certification, their employers are to adjust their wages accordingly. Employers who fail to comply are liable to a prison term of up to six months and/or fine of up to 100,000 baht.