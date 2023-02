Thai exports seen up 1-2% in 2023 - shippers

A view of Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Feb 2, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand's exports are likely to grow by 1% to 2% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, according to the Thai National Shippers' Council.

Shipments continue to face slowing global demand and currency volatility, Chaichan Chareonsuk, chairman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told a news conference on Tuesday.