V IP escorts beyond state's scope

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport. The Tourism and Sports Ministry says it will be difficult to crack down on VIP escort services sold in other nations. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Authorities say VIP escort packages on sale in China are difficult to police as the transactions are made outside of Thailand.

Thailand might ask Beijing for cooperation, as happened with the crackdown on so-called zero-dollar tours in 2016.

Facebook page "Lui Chin", which exposed the VIP escort sales on Chinese e-commerce sites last month, revealed this week that such packages are still available.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said if such services continue to be offered, he will order a related organisation under the ministry -- such as the Tourist Police Bureau, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) or Thailand Privilege Card -- to investigate and help prevent illegal tourist services.

However, he said it would be difficult for the ministry to stamp out illegal sales because they are promoted via foreign online channels.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT deputy governor for domestic marketing, said it might be impossible to eliminate all VIP escort packages sold online.

The government must instead strictly enforce the law against any illegal actions in Thailand, she said.

The TAT plans to coordinate with its five offices in China and the Chinese embassy in Thailand to ask the Chinese government to help crack down on these online transactions. Beijing helped out with controlling zero-dollar tours in 2016 when a number of tour companies were disqualified.

In a separate development, speaking at the Koh Mak Green Destination award ceremony, Mr Phiphat said the recognition of Koh Mak as a low-carbon tourist destination will help attract quality tourists.

Athikun Kongmee, director of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta), said it will take at least 2-3 years for Koh Mak to reach the next level, which is the bronze award.

Dasta plans to continue with promotion of the destination among locals and foreign tourists, especially youngsters interested in responsible tourism.

This year Dasta is preparing the Thale Noi area in Songkhla Lake Basin to be nominated as the next green destination.

Three other destinations -- Chiang Khan, Sukhothai and Nan -- have already received the certificate.

Meanwhile, Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT governor, said the "We Travel Together" domestic stimulus campaign offering a 40% subsidy on hotels per night will open for bookings from March 7, with the first night of stays starting March 10.

The fifth phase, featuring 560,000 privileges, has been updated and there is no longer a subsidy for airfares.

Each traveller can use up to five privileges, which include a 600-baht voucher for shopping and eating at restaurants registered in the programme.

However, the subsidised value for hotel rooms cannot exceed 3,000 baht per night.