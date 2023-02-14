Chinese seekers pick Thailand

Tourists visit the Grand Palace, one of the country's leading tourist attractions. Thailand is expecting a surge in arrivals of Chinese tourists after China reopened its borders. (Photo: Reuters)

Thailand is the most-searched destination among Chinese travellers using Airbnb, according to data collected by the accommodation sharing platform.

Within the country, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Pattaya top the list of searches by Chinese outbound travellers.

The easing of China's pandemic measures and the reopening of cross-border travel has led to a rapid uptick in searches and bookings by Chinese residents looking to go abroad for the first time in nearly three years.

Recent Airbnb data shows that within 24 hours of the government's announcement on Dec 26 that it was lifting inbound quarantine requirements, Thailand ranked as the most searched outbound destination. Their top 10 most-searched outbound destinations (in order) were: Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Canada, Korea, France, Malaysia and Italy.

City and beach destinations remain popular choices among Chinese travellers, but some visitors are looking for more variety. Among the more than 60 categories of unique stays launched by Airbnb last year, the number of guests searching for historical homes, domes, boathouses and camping tents has also risen rapidly, it said.

For the Chinese New Year, Thailand was one of the most popular destinations globally for nights booked by guests from China on Airbnb, alongside the US and Japan.

"After more than two years of travel restrictions, the desire for international travel among Chinese guests is at an all-time high," said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb. "With Thailand being one of the most popular destinations globally, it is no surprise that Chinese travellers have ranked it top of their list of places to visit.

"As Thailand's international tourism recovery continues to rebound, we will continue working with our host community and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in China to welcome travellers safely and with the iconic hospitality that Thailand is renowned for.

"We will also continue to spotlight and drive travel interest to off-the-beaten-track destinations, and spread the benefits of tourism to more local neighbourhoods and businesses towards supporting a more inclusive tourism recovery."

All guests must follow applicable local guidelines as well as Airbnb's Covid-19 safety practices, which include wearing a mask and practising social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, said Mr Bajaj.