Korat wind farm partners to appeal court ruling

Turbines at an existing wind farm operated by Gunkul Engineering Plc are seen in Nakhon Ratchasima.

SET-listed Gulf Energy Development and Gunkul Engineering Plc will appeal a Nakhon Ratchasima Administrative Court ruling revoking their land rights to operate a wind farm in the northeastern province.

The court recently ruled in favour of a local community which argued that title deeds for 32 blocks of land, spanning 2,000 rai, were issued unlawfully.

In a complaint first lodged in 2016, the residents accused Gulf and Gunkul of acquiring title to Sor Por Kor land, which is designated for agricultural reform and cannot be used by businesses.

The government launched the Sor Por Kor land-reform programme in 1975, with the aim of allocating land, which is mainly degraded forest, to landless farmers so that they can stand on their own feet and earn a liv

Gunkul and Gulf, the country’s largest energy company by market value, insisted that due diligence was conducted before they decided to invest in the wind farm project in Dan Khun Thot district.

The companies argued the title deeds were in accordance with the laws.

Gunkul and Gulf formed a joint venture to develop and operate the wind farm, with 50% investment by each company.

“We would like to clarify that this case is not final. We will exercise our right to appeal against the ruling,” said Yupapin Wangviwat, chief financial officer of Gulf.