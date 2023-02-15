Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Diesel price cut
Business

Diesel price cut

published : 15 Feb 2023 at 14:09

writer: Yuthana Praiwan

The state Oil Fuel Fund has announced another decrease in its price cap on standard diesel, by 0.50 baht per litre, from 34.44 baht to 33.94 baht, effective on Feb 22.

This is the second price cap reduction since Russia attacked Ukraine a year ago. The first was on Feb 2.

Fund director Wisak Watanasap said on Wednesday the retail price of standard diesel in Greater Bangkok would be reduced on the morning of Feb 22 by 0.50 baht per litre. The new price at  PTT and Bangchak stations would be 33.94 baht. 

According to OFFO, the price of diesel in Platts reference had decreased from US$166.12 per barrel last November to $135.5 in January and to $106 last week.

Energy authorities initially capped the local price of diesel, the fundamental fuel for economic activities, at 34.94 baht. The subsidy had cost the fund 130 billion baht as of last month.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Quake latest: 40,000 killed

The death toll in Turkey and Syria surpassed 40,000, as Turkey’s trading resumed following last week’s suspension due to the earthquakes.

15:16
Thailand

Smuggled meth pills found contaminated with pesticide

Life-threatening pesticide contamination was found in methamphetamine pills seized on the bank of the Mekong River in Bueng Kan province, a senior border patrol official said on Wednesday.

14:40
Business

Diesel price cut

The state Oil Fuel Fund has announced another decrease in its price cap on standard diesel, by 0.50 baht per litre, from 34.44 baht to 33.94 baht, effective on Feb 22.

14:09