Phuket steps up Specialised Expo bid

Specialized Expo 2028 booth at the Apec Summit which Thailand hosted in 2022. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Phuket still needs more infrastructure development, particularly logistics, as the province is bidding for a huge international event -- Specialised Expo 2028 -- according to tourism operators in Phuket.

Thaneth Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said business operators are providing full support to the bid for Phuket Expo 2028 and will encourage big corporations to invest more in infrastructure as well as help lobby this campaign.

He said Phuket still lacks road connections as it has only one main road that runs from Sarasin Bridge to the whole of the island.

If the island were more easily accessible, it would complement other transport services which are being developed at the moment, such as the EV bus service which will be operated from next year.

Mr Thaneth said even if Phuket has been plagued with criminal cases that directly affected tourism, he remained optimistic that this will not impact the bidding process as every case had been solved quickly, such as the recent assault on a Chinese traveller.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau held a meeting on Monday to seek support from big private companies in Thailand.

Bhumikitti Ruktaengam, advisory chairman of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) committee, which regulates the expo, would choose the host nation based on the long-term planning after the expo ends.

The candidate should be able to prove that this event can benefit the community in the long run, such as creating people's involvement not solely in the province, but the whole country.

He said if Phuket were selected to host the event, this could help pressure related authorities to solve ongoing problems in the province.

Meanwhile, a representative from Thai Airways proposed to include the Phuket Expo logo and its bidding campaign in its inflight entertainment and increase flights to Phuket by cooperating with 28 airlines in the Star Alliance group.

Minor International proposed to help promote the expo among their properties globally, especially in Africa where it sees potential to lobby for a vote, while King Power will help publicise the campaign through its duty-free services at major airports as well as Leicester City football club, which King Power owns.

The cabinet already approved a 4.18-billion-baht budget to support the bidding campaign.

The event is slated for March 20 to June 17, 2028 and is expected to draw 4.92 million visitors, generating 49.2 billion baht.

Public Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand is now ready to welcome tourists and visitors for tourism, and the medical and wellness sector.