Central WestVille to get B6.2bn revamp

A digital rendition of Central WestVille which has been designed under the concept of a semi-outdoor shopping centre.

Central Pattana Plc, Thailand's largest real estate developer, is spending 6.2 billion baht to transform Central WestVille Ratchaphruek to push forward an upmarket lifestyle for western Bangkok.

The new Central WestVille, scheduled to be ready by the final quarter of this year, will be an evolution of the semi-outdoor retail model aimed at attracting customers with high purchasing power from high-end residential projects located in Ratchaphruek district.

The Central WestVille shopping centre has received positive feedback from popular brands, with rental units reaching almost 100% occupancy.

The branch has also joined forces with businesses in Central Group that will be presenting their new concepts such as Central Department Store, Central Food Hall, Power Buy, B2S, Supersports, OfficeMate, Auto1 and other leading brands.

Central WestVille has been designed as a semi-outdoor model, with Central Pattana's success model proven by Central EastVille, Central Si Racha and Central Chanthaburi, under the concept of "From the Inside-Out", by bringing nature inside.

Central WestVille has been designed as an eco-friendly mall with an outdoor space for family activities and also a pet-friendly space.