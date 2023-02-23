Pizza chain's rebranding unfolding

Mr Patt, left, and Ms Wiyada at a press conference held on Wednesday. The Pizza Company is rebranding in a bid to entice younger customers.

The Pizza Company, part of the Minor Food Group Plc portfolio, has embarked on a rebranding programme for the 22-year-old company in an effort to attract younger people to its branches.

Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of The Pizza Company and Food Delivery (1112 Delivery), said around 70% of its customers are workers and families. This led the company to commence a rebranding scheme to reach a greater number of younger customers, enticing them to identify more occasions when they can consume pizza, share pizza with friends, and order pizza from their homes.

Reaching a greater number of younger consumers would augment the current high level of pizza consumption among working people and families, he said.

Under the rebranding scheme, the first move is to update the brand's logo, typography and iconic green colour, while introducing a new distinctive asset, the "slice", which represents a slice of pizza. Customers have already seen the first phase of the rebranding via the company's product packaging which got underway earlier this month.

During the second phase, existing stores would change over to the new store design in an "urban" style that feels more modern and spacious, with Instagrammable corners for customers to enjoy.

The company plans to complete the renovation of its 300 stores by the end of this year, with the remaining 125 branches to be changed to the new designs in the first quarter of next year.

In addition, the uniform design for staff members, chefs and delivery riders would be changed. The new design, created by popular Thai designer Polpat "Moo" Asavaprapha, is to be more casual, balancing fashion with comfort.

The whole rebranding scheme required an investment of over 100 million baht.

Wiyada Buranapakorn, marketing director of The Pizza Company, said consumer lifestyles are changing. Pizza used to be a food for celebrations or gatherings, but nowadays families have become smaller and more single people are choosing to live alone.

That is why the company has tailored its menu to cater to every lifestyle, offering the best possible experience for every customer on every occasion, according to Ms Wiyada.

She said the firm plans to strengthen its brand by opening 40 new stores this year, including 20 stores catering to a pick-up service and take-away customers.

This model is well-suited to new spaces such as community malls, gas stations and communities, bringing pizza closer to more consumer occasions, she said.

Mr Patt expects 200-250 million baht to be allocated for new store openings this year.