AIS announces successful testing of 5G technology

Advanced Info Service managed to achieve a 5G download speed of 22.01 Gbps and a maximum upload speed of 4.4 Gbps.

Testing by Advanced Info Service (AIS) of 5G CA (carrier aggregation) technology on its full bandwidth of 100 MHz in the band of 2600 MHz and 1200 MHz of the 26 GHz band has achieved 5G download speeds of 22.01 gigabits per second (Gbps) and maximum upload speeds of 4.4 Gbps, representing a global first.

The testing was conducted in a lab as well as in real-life use cases, according to a recent AIS announcement.

AIS successfully conducted the testing of 5G CA technology on the two wavebands at the start of last year, when the testing recorded download speeds of 8.5 Gbps and upload speeds of 2.17 Gbps. Tests of 5G CA have since been ongoing with global partners.

Wasit Wattanasap, head of the nationwide operations and support business unit at AIS, said the company aims to become what he calls a "cognitive tech co", which is driving the company to develop existing network capabilities with an investment budget this year of 27-30 billion baht.

This would allow AIS's customers to access digital services equally and on the 5G network in particular, he said.

He said the latest test of 5G CA technology was a lab test on a live network in Greater Bangkok using AAU 2600MHz and AAU mmWave transmitters and receivers. It was the first test on bandwidth as wide as 1200 MHz, and the test results showed download speeds of 22.01 Gbps and upload speeds of 4.4 Gbps.

Mr Wasit added that the potential of 5G is at the heart of growing the digital economy. He said it will bring new experiences and benefits to every segment of customers, whether consumers or enterprises.