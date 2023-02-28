Govt looks to cruise ships to lift tourism

The Queen Mary 2, with more than 2,200 passengers and 1,200 crew, docked at Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha, Chon Buri, on Feb 1. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

The government is looking to cruise ships to lift the tourism sector's recovery, which will also be boosted by cooperation with Netflix in launching a creative travel guide to locations featured in movies, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, said cruises were among the most popular forms of tourism, and the global market was growing exponentially.

During the October to March high season, cruise ships carrying an average 1,800-2,400 passengers made one-day stops in Thailand, Mr Anucha said, citing data from the tourism ministry.

These were high-value tourists, spending 4-10 times what other visitors spent, with a preference for boat tours, Thai food, spas, cultural shows and buying souvenirs. Thailand had upgraded ports to accommodate cruise liners, resulting in a rise in the number of ships visiting here, the spokesman said.

The government was confident that cruise ships would increase tourism revenue. In 2019, before the pandemic, revenue from cruise ships was 4.84 billion baht.

The government was also looking to encourage new forms of tourism. State agencies recently joined hands with Netflix to launch “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide''.

The guide would spotlight locations featured in popular films and shows from Thailand and beyond on Netflix, Mr Anucha said, and promote Thai culture. He expected this would draw more tourists, particularly movie fans.

He said the prime minister was keen to promote new forms of tourism and Thailand's "soft power".

"This will have economic and social value and provide opportunities for new businesses,’’ Mr Anucha said.



