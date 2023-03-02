Jan exports fall by more-than-forecast 4.5% y/y

Thailand's customs-based exports fell for a fourth straight month in January and more than expected, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, as a global slowdown weakens demand.

That compared with a forecast year-on-year fall of 1% for January in a Reuters poll, and came after December's 14.6% slump.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 4.5% in January from a year earlier, worse than a 1% fall forecast in a Reuters poll. But the drop was slower than December's 14.6% year-on-year slump.

Shipments of electronics declined but exports of vehicles rose and rice exports jumped, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai told a news conference.

The ministry is targeting export growth of just 1% to 2% this year after a 5.5% increase in 2022.

However, the central bank said this week that exports could contract this year.