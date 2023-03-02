True offers privileges to celebrate merger

Top-ups and free internet perks for 55 million mobile users as company sets out ambitions

The management team of True Corporation gather at a “Better Together” event to officially introduce the merged entity. (Photo supplied)

True Corporation, the new company formed by the merger of True and Total Access Communication (DTAC), has vowed that customers of both brands will automatically receive cross-company privileges and other benefits from the tie-up.

The new entity has begun by offering privileges such as top-up bundling of all existing promotional packages as a favour to its combined 55 million mobile phone subscribers.

On Thursday the company also announced it would give 10 gigabytes of free internet for seven days to all prepaid and postpaid mobile subscribers.

Manat Manavutiveth, chief executive of the new company, said it aimed to become Thailand’s leading telecom-tech provider based on the strengths of the amalgamated businesses.

The merged company has 55 million mobile phone subscribers, 20,000 employees, and a combined market capitalisation of 294 billion baht. Shares of the new-look True will begin trading on Friday on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), the mobile market leader for more than two decades, has about 45 million subscribers.

While True has a single corporate identity, customers will be served under the existing True Move and DTAC brands for at least the next three years. This was one of the conditions set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for approving the controversial deal.

In addition to the mobile business, True has 5 million TrueOnline broadband subscribers and 3.2 million TrueVisions pay-TV subscribers.

Mr Manat said True wants to expand its 5G network to reach 98% of the population by 2026.

According to a report by GSMA, the international trade group representing mobile network operators, 5G investment will contribute 370 billion baht (roughly US$10 billion) to Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 2030.

“We are opening a new chapter for a telecom-tech company that provides a better network, better value, smarter digital lives and a better customer experience,” Mr Manat said.

Optimisation will be achieved through a variety of spectrum ranges comprising low-band, including 700-megahertz, 850MHz and 900MHz; mid-band including 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 2600MHz; and high-band ranges such as 26-gigahertz.

Sharad Mehrotra, deputy chief executive, reaffirmed that the company would still provide services under both the True and DTAC brands.

The names “dtac-True” or “True-dtac” will appear on mobile screens of customers, signalling the first step of joint development of a mobile network for roaming using 5G and 4G services on the 2600MHz and 700MHz bands, he said.

This allows DTAC customers to use 5G on 2600MHz, while True customers can use 4G and 5G service on 700MHz. The network roaming service is currently available in selected areas, with nationwide access expected to be available by mid-March, said Mr Mehrotra.

“Our priority is to provide better products and services to customers,” he said. “Our marketing direction is to be highly competitive to benefit customers with both mobile and fixed-line connectivity, TV subscription as well as digital services that provide greater customer benefits.”

On Thursday the merged company introduced its management team, comprising 11 positions. There is equal representation among former True and DTAC executives.

Mr Manat said the company has yet to settle new promotional packages as the existing packages are complicated and the merged company has only been operating for two days.

True still needs to determine a clear picture for investment in the near future, he said.