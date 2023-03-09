China's PPI down 1.4% in February

Section
Business

published : 9 Mar 2023 at 12:00

writer: Xinhua

Robots conduct welding work at the workshop of an automobile manufacturing factory in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 14, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
BEIJING: China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 1.4% year on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

The decrease expanded by 0.6 percentage points from that registered in January. On a monthly basis, China's PPI remained flat in February, according to the bureau.

"As industrial enterprises' production recovery accelerated and market demand improved last month, the PPI remained flat month on month," said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

"But owing to the high comparison base from the same period last year, the year-on-year decline continued," Dong said.

Thursday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1% year on year in February.

