Sector braces for 80m visitors by 2027

Travellers follow the signs upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Intense congestion at popular tourist destinations needs to ease in order to accommodate a new target of 80 million foreign arrivals by 2027, says Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

"It might be harsh to say this, but Thailand should never return to the conditions of 2019 when almost 40 million foreign tourists flocked to the country, with many destinations overcrowded like slums," said Mr Phiphat.

Speaking at a seminar held by Krungthai Bank on Thursday, he said the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) wants the tourism industry to contribute 25% of GDP by 2027, up from 17.8% in 2019, generating a minimum of 6 trillion baht.

This target is considered the most challenging task for the ministry, said Mr Phiphat.

The NESDC also set an arrivals target of 80 million.

He said the goal could not be accomplished without cooperation from other ministries, and next week the Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to ask the cabinet to endorse a national agenda to drive Thailand's recovery via the tourism industry.

"We're on track to secure 25-30 million foreign tourists this year, but future goals are more challenging as we must reduce congestion if we are to accommodate the 80 million tourists projected in 2027," said Mr Phiphat.

He said the national agenda running through to 2027 consists of three tasks: preparedness (between 2023-24), which aims to solve ongoing problems such as safety, security and environmental issues; development (2023-25), which focuses on strengthening quality tourism; and transformation (2023-27), which adopts bio-, circular and green economic concepts to create well-being for local residents and stakeholders in the tourism supply chain.

Mr Phiphat said the government's oft-repeated slogan of drawing "quality tourists" does not necessarily mean only wealthy travellers, but also includes tourists planning longer stays.

"Quality tourists doesn't only mean those with deep pockets," he said.

"They can be backpackers as we'd rather focus on tourists who respect our laws and environment, agreeing to the rules set by each cultural and natural destination."

Mr Phiphat said the most daunting task is transforming the industry to align with global trends and demand within five years, which means focusing on green tourism.

The ministry plans to introduce Koh Kho Khao in Phangnga as the first low-carbon destination in Thailand by 2025, adding Koh Yao Noi and Koh Yao Yai in a later stage, before making the whole province low-carbon by 2027.

He said Krabi would be promoted as the first spa province in Thailand, with the quality of the saltwater hot spring at Khlong Thom verified as one of the best in the world, according to a Japanese study.

"The Khlong Thom district has a total area of 1,000 square metres," said Mr Phiphat.

"We aim to list the whole district as a health tourism destination, banking on the reputation of its saltwater hot spring."