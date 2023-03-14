Section
Diesel tax cut extended to ease living costs
Business

published : 14 Mar 2023 at 19:24

writer: Reuters

Vehicles line up to fill their tanks at a petrol station on Nawamin Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to extend an excise tax cut on diesel for another two months to July 20 to help reduce the costs of living, a government official said on Tuesday.

The tax cut of 5 baht (US$0.14) per litre will lead to a loss in revenue of 20 billion baht ($579.20 million), or about 10 billion baht ($289.60 million) in lost revenue per month, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri told a news conference.

The recent tax cut, the seventh in succession, will prevent the retail diesel price from increasing rapidly or at a level that would impede the country's economic recover, he added.

