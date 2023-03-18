Section
Gold prices up B500 to B31,750
Business

Gold prices up B500 to B31,750

published : 18 Mar 2023 at 09:57

writer: Online Reporters and Reuters

People gather at a Hua Seng Heng gold shop in Yaowarat Road, Bangkok. (File photo: Bangkok Post)
People gather at a Hua Seng Heng gold shop in Yaowarat Road, Bangkok. (File photo: Bangkok Post)

The Gold Traders Association on Saturday morning announced the buying prices at 31,078 baht per baht-weight for gold ornament and 31,650 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

The selling prices were set at 32,250 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 31,750 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

The prices rose 500 baht from Friday’s close, the highest since March 1.

The buying prices on Friday closed at 30,592.88 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 31,150 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. 

The selling prices closed at 31, 750 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and 31,250 baht per baht-weight for gold bar.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 65.9% from the year's low of US$16,496 on Jan 1.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 5.5% to $1,768.5 on Friday, adding $91.6 to its previous close.

