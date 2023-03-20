Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bank of Thailand reiterates limited impact of global banking problems
Business

Bank of Thailand reiterates limited impact of global banking problems

published : 20 Mar 2023 at 18:16

writer: Reuters

A construction crane opposite the Credit Suisse Group AG office tower in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday (Bloomberg photo)
A construction crane opposite the Credit Suisse Group AG office tower in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday (Bloomberg photo)

Thailand's central bank on Monday repeated that it expected only a small impact on the country's financial system and financial markets from the problems at banks in the United States and Europe, and would closely monitor the situation.

The Thai banking sector has a low number of transactions involving the troubled banks, and the sector is strong with high levels of capital, reserves and liquidity, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said in a statement.

At the end of 2022, the kingdom’s banking system had a capital adequacy ratio of 19.4%, a liquidity coverage ratio of 197.3% and a non-performing loan coverage ratio of as 171.9%, the BoT  said.

"The position is better than during the 2008 global financial market," it said.

While global financial markets have shown some investor concerns and high volatility in banking stocks, Thai financial markets have seen had a limited impact due to their limited dealings with the troubled banks, it said.

Asia policymakers on Monday moved to calm nerves after a Credit Suisse takeover

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

PPRP re-election machine rolls into action

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is set to announce its nationwide potential candidates on March 30 in Bangkok, according to Narumon Pinyosinwat, who is directing the party’s election bid in the capital.

18:42
Thailand

Chuan reiterates satisfaction ahead of House meet

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai on Monday expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of MPs despite frequent collapses of meetings in the House’s final session.

18:31
Business

Bank of Thailand reiterates limited impact of global banking problems

Thailand's central bank on Monday repeated that it expected only a small impact on the country's financial system and financial markets from the problems at banks in the United States and Europe, and would closely monitor the situation.

18:16