Gold mine reopens after 6 years

The Akara gold mine (photo supplied)

PHICHIT: The Akara gold mine, also known as Chatree gold mine, resumed operations on Tuesday after a six-year suspension.

Situated on the borders of three provinces — Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun — the gold mine was closed in 2017 due to an executive decree issued by the now-dissolved National Council for Peace and Order after villagers raised health and environmental concerns.

Choetsak Attha-arun, Akara Resources’s general manager for organisational sustainability, said the company received two letters from the Provincial Industrial Office in Phichit and Phetchabun earlier this month allowing it to resume operations.

Only one manufacturing plant has been opened while the other older plant is undergoing repairs, Mr Choetsak said.

The two manufacturing plants combined have a maximum production capacity of 5.5 million tonnes of gold ore per year, he said.

As for now, around 260 staff are employed to work for the gold mine, he said.

Some 90% of current employees are residents from four districts of the provinces.

The gold mine reopening is expected to inject money into the local economy, he said.

Mr Choetsak also stated that the company’s legal team is gathering evidence to defend itself against allegations related to the company’s ownership of land.

The claims are related to the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s recent decision to pursue legal action against several Land Department officials allegedly involved in issuing land title deeds for Akara Resources.

Chiranut Thanyacharoen, one of ten new university graduates among new employees of the gold mine, said she is glad to see the gold mine open again after years of being suspended.

The suspension of the gold mine’s operations which was followed by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulted in many locals leaving their communities for Bangkok to find work, she said.