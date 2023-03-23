Car production up 6.39% in Feb
Domestic sales down almost 4% due to drop in truck sales
published : 23 Mar 2023 at 10:51
writer: Reuters
Car production in Thailand rose 6.39% in February from a year earlier to 165,612 units, as a shortage of microchips eased and car exports increased, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.
Car exports climbed 11.42% in February from a year earlier, after January's 24.28% rise, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.
Domestic sales, however, dropped 3.94% in February from a year earlier, after January's 5.58% fall, due to an unexpected sharp decrease in truck sales, he said.
In January, car production rose 4.02% year-on-year.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.
- Keywords
- cars
- car production
- fti
- industries