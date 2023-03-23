Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Car production up 6.39% in Feb
Business

Car production up 6.39% in Feb

Domestic sales down almost 4% due to drop in truck sales

published : 23 Mar 2023 at 10:51

writer: Reuters

Car production plant in Chon Buri province. (Photo: SAIC Motor)
Car production plant in Chon Buri province. (Photo: SAIC Motor)

Car production in Thailand rose 6.39% in February from a year earlier to 165,612 units, as a shortage of microchips eased and car exports increased, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Car exports climbed 11.42% in February from a year earlier, after January's 24.28% rise, Surapong Paisitpattanapong, a spokesperson for FTI's automotive industry division, told a news conference.

Domestic sales, however, dropped 3.94% in February from a year earlier, after January's 5.58% fall, due to an unexpected sharp decrease in truck sales, he said.

In January, car production rose 4.02% year-on-year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for some of the world's top car makers, including Toyota and Honda.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

First 3D printed rocket fails shortly after launch

Terran 1, a rocket designed and built by the company Relativity Space, suffered a failure shortly after lifting off from a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, late Wednesday night. A demonstration mission, the rocket was not carrying people or a customer payload, and no one was hurt.

11:56
Thailand

Man in shooting rampage killed

A man who went on a shooting rampage, killing three people, at a housing estate in Phetchaburi on Wednesday, was killed by commando police in a shoot-out early on Thursday.

10:53
Business

Car production up 6.39% in Feb

Car production in Thailand rose 6.39% in February from a year earlier to 165,612 units, as a shortage of microchips eased and car exports increased, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

10:51