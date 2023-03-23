Section
Don Mueang expansion ready to begin
Business

Don Mueang expansion ready to begin

AoT says B36.8-billion project will increase annual passenger handling capacity to 40m from 30m

published : 23 Mar 2023 at 15:09

writer: Reuters and Online Reporters

Passengers check in for flights at Don Mueang Airport. (Bangkok Post File Photo)
Passengers check in for flights at Don Mueang Airport. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) says it is ready to begin work on a 36.8-billion-baht plan to expand the low-cost terminal at Don Mueang Airport to increase passenger capacity and boost tourism income.

Construction will begin this year and take until 2029, SET-listed AOT said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that the expansion would increase handling capacity at the airport to 40 million passengers per year from 30 million now.

The project can “increase national income as a whole such as income from tourism, and income from the service sector related to tourism,” it said.

The statement said the investment included 12 aircraft parking stands and 11 jet bridges.

AOT said it would use operating cash flow to fund the investment. The cabinet approved the expansion plan in November last year.

Work under the project is divided into six segments.

The first will involve development of an area to the south of the airport where construction of a third passenger terminal building with a new concourse will proceed. Also taking place is the renovation of a seven-storey car park.

Another segment will involve the development of the airport’s northern side, including renovation of aircraft parking bays and expansion of the northern concourse as well as offices and VVIP lounges.

Other segments include the construction of a flight operation area, the renovation of passenger terminal building 1, a utility system and environmental work.

The majority state-owned AOT operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, which can handle 45 million passengers annually.

